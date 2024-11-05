Key Takeaways A child-friendly Fallout T-45 power helmet powered by Raspberry Pi impresses with sensors and speakers.

The helmet boasts features like an internal temperature sensor, 5v fans, LED lamp, microphone, and more.

Plans for an improved second version include a voice changer microphone, building upon already impressive features.

I don't know about you, but I don't put much effort into costumes. If I can nail the basics without much effort, then in my eyes, it's good enough. So, imagine my surprise when I saw that someone built their child a fully-blown Fallout T-45 power helmet for their kid for Halloween, complete with sensors and speakers, and all powered by a Raspberry Pi Pico. Well, now I have to up my costume game, don't I?

This T-45 power helmet from Fallout runs on a Raspberry Pi and pretty much covers every base

In a post on the Raspberry Pi subreddit, user Grimdaria posed the amazing project they created for their kid. Grimdaria puts their achievements down on every turn, calling both the wiring and the paint job "crappy," but take a look at this list of features and tell me what's "crappy" about this:

Pi PICO micro controller

External blue LED to denote PICO is operational

Internal temperature sensor

5v fans that activate based on internal temperature

12-LED NeoPixel for main lamp

External stereo microphones that feed into stereo headphones (can hear things going on outside helmet)

Two external buttons and one external potentiometer to control lights/sound volume

Internal OLED screen that displays status of all electronics (Lights on/off, fans on/off, fans RPM, temperature, headphone volume)

Yeah, that's an internal temperature monitor that detects when the helmet is getting too stuffy and activates fans to help cool the wearer down. I don't think even Fallout power armor has that luxury.

Grimdaria didn't have enough time to add a microphone that links to a voice changer for that extra oomph, but they do plan on making a second helmet where they right all the "wrongs" that they did with the first iteration. We look forward to seeing the second model, especially if they downplayed this one so dearly. And if you want more DIY wearables, check out these AR glasses someone made with a Pi.