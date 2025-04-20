Summary MicroMac kit lets you build a tiny Macintosh for under $25

Do you remember that one time we saw someone squash a whole Macintosh 128K onto a Raspberry Pi Pico? You'd be forgiven if you forgot, as it's been nearly a year since we last reported on it. Fortunately, we caught wind of how that project was going, and it turns out that you can now grab a kit that lets you make the entire thing for just under $25.

The MicroMac kit lets you make a tiny Macintosh for cheap

If this is the first time you've heard of the MicroMac, we first became aware of it in June 2024. Tinkerer Matt Evans managed to squeeze a Macintosh emulator onto the Raspberry Pi Pico, and he detailed the process on his blog. At the time, he called it "the worst Macintosh in a cheap, portable form factor," and it was a really cool feat.

Now, it seems that someone else has taken the next step to making the MicroMac a feasible device for people to make themselves. As spotted by Hackster, a second tinkerer who operates under the username Ron's Computer Videos has taken their shot at making a buildable kit for people to create at home:

While Matt does provide instructions for how to connect your Pico [to] the input devices as well as VGA video output using perfboard, our buddy Ron has created complete assembly that really speeds up getting started. [...] Simply solder your Pico to some pin headers, flash the Pico to include the software you wish to use, and you’re off to the races! PCB includes SD Card Slot, female headers, VGA output and multiple options for power input (including a 2.54mm unpopulated header for custom solutions).

You can check out the MicroMac kit over at Joe's Computer Museum. For $24.99, you can purchase a kit that includes everything needed to create your own miniature Mac. However, if you've a Raspberry Pi Pico sitting around doing nothing, you can save some money by opting for the $14.99 variant, which skips the Pico but includes all the necessary components to get that unused hardware up and running. You can also check out the project's GitHub page for all the software details.