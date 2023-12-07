Key Takeaways Raspberry Pi enthusiasts continue to showcase their ingenuity with amazing projects like turning an umbrella into a colorful light show.

The YouTube video shows the process of wiring up the umbrella with LED lights and using Raspberry Pi Pico to control the colors and patterns.

ASloth shares their project details and design process, making it interesting even for non-enthusiasts.

The ingenuity of Raspberry Pi kit owners cannot be underestimated. It wasn't long ago that someone worked out how to run an external graphics card on a Raspberry Pi 5, showing that the tiny devices are definitely the little circuit boards that could. Now, someone has shown off an amazing project that turns their umbrella into a light show during those rainy days.

The Raspberry Pi Pico-Powered umbrella

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, YouTube user ASloth published a video that shows off their new Raspberry Pi Pico project. They wired up an umbrella with LED lights and then used the Raspberry Pi Pico to change the colors and patterns of the lights. The end result turns their umbrella into something you'd see leagues under the sea.

ASloth doesn't keep their secrets while showing off their project. The video contains his thought process, all the hardware he used to get the project running, and how he designed it. Even if you're not a huge Raspberry Pi enthusiast, it's really interesting to watch him develop this project from the ground up, especially when the end result looks so good.

In the description, ASloth posts a link to their kirakirakasa project on GitHub. However, at the time of writing, the URL leads to a 404 error message. We hope ASloth manages to get the URL working again so that more people can make extravagant light shows with their Raspberry Pi Picos. Maybe they're the key to making rainy days a little bit more manageable.

If this has inspired you to get to work with your own Raspberry Pi projects, now is a great time to jump in. There are plenty of great uses for the Raspberry Pi 5, and people around the world are finding new and exciting ways to put their tiny computers to the test.