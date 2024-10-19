Now that we’ve entered the last half of October we’re officially in spooky season. One Reddit user got the party started a little early this year with the creation of a Raspberry-Pi powered Halloween eye that will follow you around the room.

Originally spotted on Reddit by Tom’s Hardware, the eye was created and shared by Reddit user Poke08, and it’s pretty freaking cool. Left on its own, the eye is designed to dart around the room and look around, which on its own is kind of creepy. Once it spots someone; however, it’s programmed to identify people and then keep its focus on them, and oh yeah, it can talk as well. Look at this thing:

How Poke08 built the Rapsberry-Pi-powered eye

Poke08 describes the eye’s creation as a “design and build as you go” project where they essentially glued a bunch of little pieces of code together to make the magic happen. It’s built using a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W and the eye itself is 3D printed using a Reality Ender 3 Pro.

Here’s how they explained the process:

Didn't really keep any logs or save resources. I initially was expecting it to be a bit easier but didn't pay attention to the python version of the Coral USB Accelerator. Spent a lot of time trying to get it to work with Bookworm OS to no avail. Ended up putting Bullseye on the Pi 0 and it all went smooth after that. So, if are planning on using on board AI with the USB accelerator, keep that in mind. There are a lot of other AI chips out there now though so there are probably better options. What I used: Arducam 5MP V1 Camera Longer flex cable for camera 2 28BYJ Stepper motors 7 Bits RGB LED Ring for lighting USB Male A Pin 2 Wire to power the driver for the stepper motors Coral USB Accelerator This quick article helped with the wiring of the stepper motors. I used GPIO pins [17,27,22,23] and [13,19,26,20] for each motor. I ignored the ground connection from the driver. Face detection is performed on the USB Coral. Simple motion detection can be done on the 02W, but struggles just a bit. And with the way the motion detection is working on this particular setup (the entire camera moves when it sees a face, the motion detection through CV2 just wouldn't settle). Using the accelerator allows you to detect a face in each frame and move to it, regardless of motion or not. Setting up the USB Coral Accelerator can be tricky, but following the official guide worked the best. (Again, this only works on Bullseye) Face recognition was done using CodeProject.AI. I only added this so it would interact with my kids and family. It blows their mind that it can see who they are and call them out by name. Face Recognition is a whole other beast so thats why I went with CodeProject.AI. It's installed on my main PC and I just communicate through the API to detect faces. All in all, it turned out great. If I redid it, I would have chosen a bit higher quality stepper motor as these are cheap and don't have the smoothest motion.

You can check out some more images of its guts here.

All in all, the whole project is pretty awesome, and as some Reddit commenters mention, it could even be expanded on. An AI-powered Eye of Sauron, perhaps? Or two AI-powered eyes attached to the creepiest mannequin of all time? The spooky possibilities are endless.