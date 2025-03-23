With a Raspberry Pi at the heart of your 3D printing setup, you can accomplish so much. This tiny computer delivers reliable performance, allowing you to automate tasks and experiment with creative features. It also helps you control different elements of your builds, offering convenience that makes printing more enjoyable. Below, you’ll find several projects that tap into the power of the Raspberry Pi so you can enhance your 3D printing endeavors and learn new skills.

6 Raspberry Pi 3D printer controller at home

Simplify your printing setup with accessible hardware