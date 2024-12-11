Key Takeaways A Raspberry Pi Zero 2 powers this color e-ink display that generates unique flower images every 30 minutes.

Each flower image gets a 24-hour moment on the display before cycling out.

A light bill of materials and code available on GitHub makes it easy to create the standalone AI art picture frame.

Hey, remember when I covered the e-paper Raspberry Pi clock, and I said that I have a soft spot for that sort of tech? Well, it seems the SBC community has come out in full force to make more of them, much to my delight. This time, someone is showing off a color e-ink display that shows off infinite images of flowers, and I really hope this becomes a trend.

This color e-ink display uses a Raspberry Pi to make unlimited flowers

On the Raspberry Pi subreddit, user u/_dylski_ posted what they call "PaperPiAI." It combines a Raspberry Pi Zero 2, a paper display, and an AI image generator to create a frame that keeps itself fresh and never runs out of inspiration.

The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 takes thirty minutes to make a new flower image, and every picture gets 24 hours in the spotlight before it's cycled out. Unfortunately, the Pi Zero 2 doesn't give the original poster a lot of freedom with the image generation:

Ideally I'd like to generate the image prompts with a local LLM but have not found one that runs on the RPi Zero 2 yet. It would not have to run fast - just fast enough to generate a new prompt within 23 hours to have a new picure every day.

Still, this is a really cool project that shows the power of what a little tinkering can do. If you want to make your own, you can check out the PaperPiAI GitHub page for all of the code and parts needed. The bill of materials is actually pretty light; you just need the aforementioned Raspberry Pi Zero 2, an Inky Impression 7.3" 7-color e-ink display, download Raspbian Bullseye Lite onto the Pi, and then get your hands on a suitable picture frame. Once it's set up, it can work without an internet connection.