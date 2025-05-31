Summary Create a memorable first impression with a tech-savvy e-Ink name badge

The e-Ink badge project is open-source and requires some tinkering

Use Arduino IDE & GxEPD2 library to control the display efficiently

Let's be honest, name tags are really dull. I get that they fill a very simple niche, but that's no excuse for having a plain and forgettable badge, especially if you wish to make a powerful first impression. So, why not put a technical spin on your name tag and really impress the people you meet?

If you're short on inspiration, this gadget may be just what you're looking for. It's an e-ink display powered by a Raspberry Pi RP2040, which you can set up as a cool name tag to show everyone you meet at your next conference. Once you're done, you can probably adapt this cool project for a ton of other uses.

This e-Ink badge is the perfect pick for showing off your tech prowess

In a post on Hackster.io, tinkerer Pablo Trujillo showed off this excellent project. It uses a Raspberry Pi RP2040 as the core, which is small enough to fit on a conventional name badge while also having everything you need to run an e-Ink display.

As for the programming IDE of choice, Pablo opted for Arduino IDE for its compatibility with both e-Ink displays and Raspberry Pis:

The firmware for the eInk Badge has been developed using the Arduino IDE. To control the E Ink display, we utilize the GxEPD2 library—a versatile Arduino library designed for driving SPI-based e-paper displays. GxEPD2 supports a wide range of e-paper panels from manufacturers like Waveshare and Good Display. It is optimized for performance and low memory usage on microcontrollers such as the RP2040, ESP32, and STM32.

The good news is that Pablo made the project open-source, so anyone who wants to make one can do so for free. However, the project does require a lot of tinkering, so you'll either need to break the soldering iron out or get a third-party service to make a board for you. Fortunately, that just makes it even more impressive when you do get it up and running, and will give you a few stories to share at your next conference when someone inevitably asks you how it was made. It's kind of win-win in that regard.

All the code, schematics, and instructions are included in the link above, so if you're feeling brave and want a cool new way to show off your technical mastery, it's all there waiting for you. And if you love e-Ink displays as much as I do, check out these e-Ink Raspberry Pi projects that look amazing.