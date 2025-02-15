Summary PasswordVault 2.x is a stylish, minimal, and affordable password manager built using a Raspberry Pi Pico 2.

The device is created by German tinkerer Olav Schettler with minimal components and setup requirements.

Full guide available in German on the PasswordVault website - Google Chrome translate feature can help with English translation.

What better way to keep your passwords safe than on a device that you build yourself and uses open-source software to boot? If you want a stylish way to keep your codes safe, and you're on the hunt for a simple build, this portable password manager is a great way to score two birds with one stone.

The PasswordVault 2.x uses minimal components and setup (but it still looks great)

Image Credit: Raspberry Pi

In a project post on Hackster.io, German tinkerer Olav Schettler showed off an updated version of a device he invented back in 2021. The bill of materials is surprisingly small; all you need is a Raspberry Pi Pico 2, a Waveshare Pico LCD 1.44 screen, and a Micro USB cable. Olav says you can score all of that hardware for around €20, which converts to around the same amount in US dollars.

If you want to see the full guide, head over to the PasswordVault website for all the details. It's in German, but the Google Chrome translate feature does a good job of translating it into English. The instructions include flashing the SD card, attaching the screen to the Pi, and then running the OS on the Pi. You can either look at the passwords on the screen, or you can have the device automatically fill in your password on your PC.

If you're still dipping your toe into the world of Raspberry Pi, why not check out our beginner-friendly guides for some more ideas? We have a ton of Raspberry Pi projects you can complete in an hour, plus some projects designed specifically for beginners.