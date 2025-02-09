When it comes to Raspberry Pi projects, someone can score a few points with me simply by making their project cute. It doesn't even matter what the project actually does; as long as it looks adorable, I'm in. Which is why I had to show you folks this amazing DIY robot that can help you keep on track with your work, and you can make one yourself if you so desire.

This adorable Pomodoro Bot is here to keep you on track

This amazing project is brought to us by Team CodersCafe, who spent a lot of time getting this little fellow up and running. The Pomodoro Bot looks pretty complex to build at first, but the creators marked the project as a beginner-level undertaking, and the instructions do seem pretty simple. As such, this may be a fantastic way to get started tinkering with a Raspberry Pi.

Speaking of the hardware, this little guy uses a Raspberry Pi 5 under the hood, alongside a 4-inch HDMI touch screen, an air quality sensor, and an ambient light sensor. And if you're wondering why the latter two components are on a Pomodoro robot, it's because it does a lot more than just time your work sessions:

Pomodoro Timer: Master the Pomodoro Technique to enhance focus and efficiency. Air Quality Monitoring: Ensure your workspace is optimal for productivity by tracking CO₂, VOC levels, and AQI. Light Quality Alerts: Optimize lighting conditions for reduced eye strain and better concentration. Meeting Reminders: Stay on your schedule with proactive alerts for upcoming meetings.

The guide goes through everything you need to get your own helpful bot up and running, including wiring up the sensors, getting a Google Calendar integration going, and 3D printing the shell. As such, be sure to head over to the project's Hackster.io page to learn how to make your own. Or, if this feels a bit intimidating, try these projects you can build in under an hour .