Key Takeaways A Raspberry Pi 4B powers an AI robot created by Larry, combining mobility tech with AI.

Larry's robot, 'Floyd,' can drive around and interact with Larry, using digital ears and a mouth.

Larry has not shared the schematics yet, but his project showcases the Raspberry Pi's capabilities.

We've seen lots of different ways people have put their Raspberry Pis to good use, from drones that run off the Pi to AI-powered solutions to stop cats from climbing on the kitchen counter. But what happens if you combine mobility with artificial intelligence? Turns out, you get a little robot that can give you sass no matter where you are, as one inventor found out.

Combining mobility tech with artificial intelligence using a Raspberry Pi

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, this cool feat was performed by Larry's Workbench on YouTube. Larry has been working on a talking AI bot that can drive around, and everything is being powered by a Raspberry Pi 4B. It requires a HAT to get everything moving, but Larry managed to get everything working properly.

Larry has been working on his robot and showing off his progress in episodes. In his latest one, he shows off how he gave his robot a pair of digital ears and a mouth, allowing it to hear Larry as he's talking. Sure enough, once the robot (called 'Floyd') had something it wanted to say, it played a little chime before telling Larry what he should do next. Larry will probably regret this later, but for now, it's a great way of showing off what a Raspberry Pi is capable of. And if this is interesting to you, you owe it to yourself to check out Larry's other videos as he brings his project to life.

Larry hasn't shared his schematics and code behind Floyd just yet - presumably because he's still working on it. We hope he shares a step-by-step guide on how to make your own snarky robot in the future. For the time being, why not check out these Raspberry Pi projects for beginners and get yourself situated with the board?