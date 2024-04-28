Key Takeaways Unleash your creativity with a Raspberry Pi-powered eInk storybook generator, creating endless tales and artwork.

Raspberry Pi 5's power shines in this project, requiring no internet connection for unique stories and images to be generated.

While there is a five-minute waiting time for each story generation, the end result of this DIY project is well worth the patience.

There are plenty of Rasberry Pi projects out there, but rarely do they use an eInk reader. However, it's usually something amazing when they do put one to use. Someone has proved this trend right by making their own storybook using a Raspberry Pi and an eInk reader. The best bit? The stories and art are all generated by the Raspberry Pi itself, meaning you have essentially infinite stories on one reader.

Related Raspberry Pi 5 review: The holy grail of DIY projects got even better (and rarer) The Raspberry Pi 5 is one of the most powerful consumer-grade SBCs out there. Sadly, its limited stock means you'll have a hard time finding one.

Making an infinite storybook with Raspberry Pi

Image Credit: Thomas Valadez

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, this amazing project came to us from Thomas Valadez (tvldz)on GitHub. Every time you ask it for a new story, the Raspberry Pi begins working away at generating a small story and a suiting image. All of the generation is done using open-source models and runs locally, which means you do not need an internet connection to get a story. Once the Raspberry Pi generates a small story, it prints the result onto the eInk display. Fortunately, eInk screens don't consume a lot of power, meaning the little device can last longer on a charge.

Want to make your own? Fortunately, Thomas Valadez took the time to explain how he made the project. His device runs on a Raspberry Pi 5 8GB and an Inky Impression 5.7", with a 32GB SD card. Thomas does note that you can go with a bigger SD card to fit more models, if that's more your style. Once you have all the parts, all the code and instructions you need are on the above GitHub page.

Unfortunately, it's not quite perfect; for instance, it takes about five minutes for each story to generate. However, given how cool this project is, we can definitely say that good things come to those who wait. And if you want more to do, check out these complex Raspberry Pi projects to prove your skills.