We cover a lot of different Raspberry Pi projects on XDA, but we don't see nearly enough cool robots. Once in a while, someone designs a really awesome robot that runs off of the tiny SBC, and they're always a delight to see. Today, we were blessed by a Redditor on the Raspberry Pi subreddit, who took to the website to show off their brand new rover that looks like some kind of recon device from Terminator.

As posted by u/Used-Dimension8742, this cool project uses a Lynxmotion Tri-Track Chassis platform as its base. Fortunately, the chassis platform comes with a handy space where you can put boards, so the original poster stuck a Raspberry Pi 5 in there to process all the driving around.

You'll probably notice the Go Pro stuck on there. The original poster states that this was an attempt to give the robot some eyes, but something didn't work out, and they had to return to the drawing board. Still, they're not giving up yet; they have plans to stick two batteries onto the chassis, wire them up, then add a depth camera and see if that works. Plus, they're also planning to add a radio transmission system and a LiDAR to the rig to help it get around and communicate. We're excited to see how this tracked terror will pan out in the future!

If you want to explore more Pi-powered robots, we've got just the thing for you. Why not check out this Raspberry Pi driven autonomous drink-serving robot or a far more affordable $16 Raspberry Pi-powered rover ?