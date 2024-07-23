Key Takeaways Unsure about scents for occasions? This Raspberry Pi device uses AI to blast you with the perfect scent.

Created by Techpla Lab, this device in an old telephone case hooks up to 6 scents for your selection.

The Raspberry Pi 5 shows off its power with voice recognition and AI decision-making capabilities.

Are you always unsure about which scent to use for which occasion? Don't worry - this Raspberry Pi kit has you covered. It uses AI to listen to your needs, then uses what it knows to select a scent to blast you with. It even has a stylish old-style telephone case you use to tell your AI which scent you require.

Techpla Lab devises a scent-driven Raspberry Pi device

Image Credit: Techpla Lab

As spotted by the Raspberry Pi official blog, this cool project was devised by the Japanese group Techpla Lab. Here's how it works; within the shell of a coin-fed rotary telephone case is a Raspberry Pi hooked up to six scent canisters: lavender, orange, eucalyptus, peppermint, jasmine, and sandalwood. When you want the phone to pick out a scent for you, you grab the handset and talk into it, describing what you want your smell to encapsulate.

The Raspberry Pi 5 inside of the phone transcribes what you said using Whisper, then passes your request onto ChatGPT. ChatGPT then mulls over your request and selects one of the six scents to best suit your request. Once ChatGPT renders its verdict, the Raspberry Pi selects the corresponding scent canister and distributes it to the requester.

This may seem like a novel project at first, but the systems implemented under the hood are a good demonstration of what's possible with this SBC. From voice recognition to AI-powered decision-making, it proves that the Raspberry Pi 5 is a great option for implementing current tech into a smaller package. If you'd like to see more of what AI can do for the Raspberry Pi 5, check out when our writer Daniel Allen used OpenVoiceOS to make their own digital assistant using a Pi. And for something a little sillier, how about this Raspberry Pi-powered system that lets plants talk to their gardener?