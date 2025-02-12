Summary This user combines Tasker with Raspberry Pi to alert when the dog is fed to prevent double-feeding.

Anyone with a smart pet knows how wily they can get around food. All it takes is for them to learn that certain behaviors get them fed, and they suddenly act as if they're starving to every family member despite being fed twice in the last hour. One person figured out a cool system to defeat their dachshund's wily ways by alerting people when they're about to give the dog unintentional seconds (or thirds).

Combining Tasker with a Raspberry Pi for the ultimate dog lie detector

In a post on the Raspberry Pi subreddit, user duckredbeard showed off their project. The goal was to make a system that would alert someone if they went to feed the dog if the pup had been fed in the last five hours. It may seem drastic, but duckredbeard claims that "All this is necessary because I have a dachshund who tells lies."

Here's how the project works. The bucket of dog food sits atop a load cell wired up to the Raspberry Pi. The Pi takes a reading of how much the bucket weighs every four hours or when the larder door is closed. AutoRemote beams the last-known weight to the designer's phone whenever someone opens the door to grab some dog food. From here, the Tasker app grabs the variable and stores it for later.

When the system detects the door has closed, the Raspberry Pi takes another measurement and uses AutoRemote to send over the current weight. Tasker then compares the weight of the food bin when the door was opened to when the door was closed. If the difference between them is more than 0.12 lbs, that means someone scooped out some dog food from the bin. Tasker tells the Raspberry Pi in the cupboard to blink a red LED light for five hours and informs the family via SMS that the dog has been fed.

If someone doesn't catch the SMS message and opens the dog food door, the red blinking LED tips them off that, actually, the dog isn't slowly withering away as it claims and that it has been fed in the last five hours. As such, the pooch's plots are thwarted, at least until it learns to chomp on the Pi.

Duckredbeard showed off this project in hopes that other people can learn how to keep track of their portly pet's eating habits and prevent any double-feeding. And if you're feeling really inspired, you can check out this Raspberry Pi TV for a cat, or this project that snitches when your pet is up to no good.