Having a huge physical collection is really satisfying, right up until the point where you need to find a single item within it. Fortunately, technology can help us find where our prized belongings lie. A smart Redditor has created a system that can point out where a specific vinyl in their collection is, so they're never left flicking through endless sleeves ever again.

A Redditor shows off their awesome vinyl-finding tool

In a post on the unofficial Raspberry Pi subreddit, user /u/OneSourDude showed off their amazing solution for finding the perfect record. Using a Raspberry Pi 4 and "a bunch of ESP32s," they created a system where they find the record they're looking for on the Discogs app. Once found, the colorful light strips adorning the collection turn off and show a single white LED. That LED marks where the desired vinyl rests.

/u/OneSourDude also posted the project on the Vinyls subreddit, where they went into more detail on how the project works. When they get a new vinyl, they keep it in an uncategorized state. Then, when they're ready to store it, they place it on a shelf and assign it to a light. They state that you can get a few vinyls under the same light, so it's a little less fiddly than you may think.

The user stated they also have an A-Z sorting system for their vinyls, which raised the question; if you added several vinyls to a specific letter's section and it bumped all the vinyls after it down to the next light, how annoying it is to fix that? /u/OneSourDude stated they weren't sure how to fix it, so it seems the project will keep growing.

It'll be interesting to see how this user will solve this problem, as I can imagine that physical collectors as a whole would really appreciate this project. Who knows - maybe someone else will step up and find a solution.

