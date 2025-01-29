Summary This Raspberry Pi project visualizes CPU usage with LED light show.

A Blinkt module displays green under low load, red fast under high, lilac at 100%.

Requires Blinkt Pimoroni Python library and psutil, and the code is available on the CodeFile page.

If you want to keep tabs on your Raspberry Pi's CPU usage, you can always use the built-in tools on your OS or download an app that can give you stats on how it's doing. However, where's the fun in that? Sometimes, the best use of a Raspberry Pi is to replicate what you could already do, but do it even cooler. Such is the case with this Raspberry Pi project that keeps an eye on how your Pi's CPU is doing and uses a light show to communicate how much load it's experiencing.

This Raspberry Pi 5 project keeps tabs on your CPU usage

In a post on the Raspberry Pi subreddit, user grizny showed off their cool new project. It combines a Raspberry Pi 5, the Pimoroni Binkt for the lights, and an Argon Poly+ case to keep everything safe. The end result is a cute little box that lets you know how your Raspberry Pi's CPU is faring.

Pretty, isn't it? Fortunately, it's not just a nice thing to look at; it's designed to give you a quick look into how your CPU is doing.

The LEDs ping-pong back and forth, green and steady under no CPU load, moving to red and fast under high load, eventually topping out in a super fast lilac colour at 100% cpu load. Some smoothing has been added to cope with sudden changes. This uses the Blinkt Pimoroni Python library. Requires psutil to be installed, but that's there as standard on modern Pi OS releases.

If you want to give this project a shot, you can grab all the code from the developer's CodeFile page. And if you want something to test it on, try these Raspberry Pi projects for gamers.