Summary ASCIIPlayer converts video feeds into ASCII art pieces

The technology behind the program is a couple of years old

Instructions on how to feed webcam footage into ASCIIPlayer are available on GitHub

There's just something about ASCII art that looks cool, even today. Perhaps it's how it uses hundreds of tiny little symbols to make one picture that makes it so appealing. Well, if you want to make a real impact in your next Zoom video call, this cool webcam feed ASCII converter is definitely one way to do it.

ASCIIPlayer turns video feeds into cool ASCII art pieces

This cool feat was performed by Esser50K on YouTube, who showed off their ASCIIPlayer app in a video. The technology behind this program first appeared around two years ago, when Esser50K uploaded a video on how to convert any YouTube video into an ASCII montage. Now, he's back to show everyone how to do the same thing for their webcam.

If you want to give this app a try for yourself, you can do so over on the ASCIIPlayer GitHub page. The top part covers converting YouTube videos, but if you keep scrolling down, you'll see the instructions for feeding webcam footage into it:

To use your webcam as video source simply specify the video input device index, most likely it is 0 unless you have multiple ones in which case you can just bruteforce your way through until you find it.

They go on to describe how to get the code working on a Raspberry Pi. They specifically recommend using the Raspberry Pi 5 with the cython version of the code, as it "gets the best framerate at higher resolutions." Definitely worth tinkering with if the idea of creating easy ASCII videos is appealing to you.

If you want more camera-based SBC shenanigans, be sure to check out our guide on how to create a security camera using a Raspberry Pi. And if you love ASCII art as much as I do, don't miss that one time someone got Notepad rendering Doom in real time.