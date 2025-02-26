Raspberry Pis are a ton of fun—you can make a lot of gadgets and tools with them. However, they don't have to be just for entertainment: there are plenty of ways you can put your Raspberry Pi to good use for productivity purposes. So, here are a few ways you can use your SBC to help you get stuff done.

The cutest taskmaster you'll ever see

This little guy was the first spark that got me into thinking about using Raspberry Pis as a productivity tool, and not a cool gadget. Not that there's anything wrong with cool gadgets, but when they look as cute as this Pomodoro bot and can help you keep on track with your tasks, it's a win on all fronts.

The thing is, it does more than just schedule your workflow. It also comes with an air quality detector to ensure you're in the optimal environment to work. You can also feed this little guy your Google Calendar and it'll keep you updated on any upcoming meetings and events. Plus, the creators detailed everything you need to make your own, so if you struggle to keep yourself in check, this little fellow makes for a perfect project.

3 Turn your SBC into the heart of a laptop or desktop

More hardware for you to work on

If your job doesn't involve heavy processing jobs, this means you can get away with using weaker hardware with your PC or laptop. Fortunately, SBCs are a perfect way to make your own workstation for very little money or effort, and they're more than adequate for word processing and web browsing.

The bad news is you'll be hard-pressed to get Windows 11 running on one. However, there are plenty of other Raspberry Pi operating systems you can install on your board, and you can turn your SBC into a computer motherboard. From here, you can either attach it to a laptop shell or stick it in a mini PC case and you have yourself a cheap and portable workstation.

2 Turn your Raspberry Pi into a storage powerhouse

Have somewhere to place all of your files

If you want somewhere to save all your files, but you also want to access them from other devices with ease, consider turning your Pi into a storage unit. Of course, the Pi itself isn't going to be the one holding all of your data; however, you can hook it up to something else and have that store all of your data.

Because the Pi isn't very power-hungry, you can run it 24/7 on your network while connected to your storage medium. Any time you want to grab your files, you can access the Pi over the network and grab the files you need. If you set it up right, you won't even need to be on the same network.

As for what storage you can plug into the Pi, it depends on how much storage you need. If you don't need a lot, you can get away with plugging a USB drive into one of the ports and using that as your backup, but you can always upgrade if that's too small. If that sounds like something you want to do, we have guides on how to turn your Raspberry Pi into a NAS or into cloud storage for you to check out.

1 Make your Pi a network-based Swiss army knife

Lots of different roles to fill

Source: Joyce Lin / Hackster.io The Raspberry Pi connected to a PMS7003 air monitoring device

While we're on the topic, the Raspberry Pi can do a lot more for your network than supply storage. In fact, a lot of the things you can imagine on a network can be done with a Pi, too.

In our guide on Raspberry Pi projects for smarter home networking, we touched upon a few of these examples. Want to quickly change which country you're connected from? Set up a VPN on the Pi and direct traffic through it. Want to automate something within your home? Get a Pi installed and have it control smart devices around your house for an easier time. Honestly, the sky's the limit when it comes to networking tools.

Lots of ways to cut a Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pis don't need to be just for fun. There are some ways you can use them to better enhance your productivity. Hopefully, you now have some inspiration on how to use your own SBC to help you get more done faster.