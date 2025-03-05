Whether you are new to Raspberry Pi or have been tinkering for a while, there is always something exciting to build. These compact boards pack plenty of power and offer many creative possibilities. They can help you learn valuable programming skills and bring many fun ideas to life. With curiosity and a free weekend, you can explore several impressive projects that will leave you feeling accomplished and eager to take on more.

5 Build a Pi-powered security camera

Protect your household with a straightforward monitoring system