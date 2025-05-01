Summary Home Assistant on Raspberry Pi provides customizable automations for smart home control.

Turning a Raspberry Pi into a home automation powerhouse wasn’t something I expected to enjoy as much as I do. But once I got started, I couldn’t stop adding new ways to control and customize the surrounding environment. These five projects have become daily tools I rely on, not just cool tech experiments. They save time, add convenience, and give me total control over my space, all without tying me to any cloud services or monthly fees.

5 Home Assistant is my automation hub

A Raspberry Pi 5 runs everything behind the scenes