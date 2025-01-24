Over the years, the Raspberry Pi SBCs have brought numerous types of projects to life. For coders, you’ve got LAMP web servers, Flask websites, and portable Kali Linux workstations. Meanwhile, home lab enthusiasts can use these tiny boards to build a reliable Docker ecosystem that includes everything from the containers to management/orchestration platforms like Portainer and Kubernetes. Then there are the more practical projects like media servers, NAS, VPN machines, and Home Assistant hubs.

Traverse deep enough into the Raspberry Pi landscape, and you’ll even find projects for gamers. So, here’s a list of cool gaming ideas you can bring to life with your credit card-sized companion.

5 Game server manager

Hosting LAN parties on your Raspberry Pi

Close

From providing an isolated environment for your companions to test wacky mods to enjoying a tranquil LAN party experience without interference from random players, hosting private game servers has plenty of use-cases. So long as your crew isn’t too big, you can host casual game servers on your Raspberry Pi instead of searching for dedicated hardware for all your game-hosting needs.

As for the titles, you can easily host lobbies for mainstream games like Terraria, Minecraft, and Palworld, though it’s the retro gaming servers that work exceedingly well on a Raspberry Pi. And for tinkerers who don’t mind getting their hands dirty, you can even try deploying a Pterodactyl server to further expand the repertoire of titles you can host on your SBC.

4 Android gaming machine

For the few games worth playing on Android