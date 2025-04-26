It's no secret that people can use Raspberry Pis for gaming. They're not exactly 3D graphics powerhouses, but they do make fine emulators for retro games. As a result, you'll find them in DIY handheld consoles and arcade machines, as their small size lets them easily fit wherever you like them.

However, this article isn't about playing games on a Pi, because we've really explored that space already. So, how about Raspberry Pi projects with a gaming twist? That way, you have a Raspberry Pi gaming-related project to go along with your actual Raspberry Pi gaming projects. Because, you know. Never enough gaming stuff.

This was a triumph

Okay, show of hands: who here, after meeting GLaDOS in the Portal series, really wanted to put her in control of their smart home? Anyone? No-one? Really? Okay, well, fair enough. I suppose finding out the hard way that your smart home managed to acquire and install neurotoxin vents without you noticing isn't a good project to make.

However, what you can do is create a Home Assistant-compatible replica of GLaDOS and have her take control instead. You can even sculpt a little potato-powered version of her that she used in Portal 2. This is what tinkerer Pham Binh pulled off on Hackster.io with their new project:

If you're a Portal fan like me, get ready to be excited! I've created what might be the coolest real-life Potato GLaDOS ever. This isn't just a static model - it can speak, think, and even control my smart home through Home Assistant. The best part? It costs less than $50 to build (assuming you already have Home Assistant running).

Fortunately, the potato isn't real. It's 3D-printed from plans created by a kind individual who uploaded the exact potato shape as an STL file for others to download. The project even uses GLaDOS's voice to let you know what's going on around your home.