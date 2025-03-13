What's better than a cool Raspberry Pi project? A Raspberry Pi project that helps you navigate your chaotic daily life better. As much as these SBC projects can be for fun or for doing something cool, sometimes they (gosh forbid) actually aid us with our tasks. So, here are some projects you can try if things around the home are getting a little too hectic for your liking.

5 Use an SMS notification to warn you when the laundry is done

Because life is too hectic to listen for a single chime

The best part about listening to music with noise-cancelling headphones while you chill at home is that it blocks out the outside world. The worst part is that it also blocks out the parts you want to listen out for, like the laundry chime. I know I've missed a few end of laundry cycles because I was too deep in a TV show or game to hear it.

Fortunately, this handy little Raspberry Pi project has your back. It listens out for a precise chime that a laundry machine makes and beams over an SMS message to the user to tell them that their clothes are now fresh and dry.

4 Use a Raspberry Pi to detect sneaky and mischievous pets

Keep an eye on your fluffy friends

When you're busy doing other stuff, sometimes your pets can cause chaos in the background. Fortunately, the Raspberry Pi community is well-armed to deal with all kinds of sneaky tricks that their dogs and cats get up to.

For example, one family had a daschund that would pretend that it hadn't been fed whenever someone new came along. To solve this, they installed a food door sensor on the cupboard and a scale that weighed the dog food bag. If the sensor detects that the door opens and closes again and that the dog food container has lost some weight, it means that someone has just fed the dog. Now, any time someone else opens the door to feed the dog, a little LED will flash to inform them that the dog doesn't need feeding for another few hours.

Or how about this project to help one family keep an eye on their cats? Using a camera and a Raspberry Pi, the device would check to see if any cats were on the kitchen counter using object recognition. If it identified that a furry feline was atop where it shouldn't be, it would rat them out with an email to their owner.

3 Use a Raspberry Pi to automate and control elements around your house

Let the computer do all the hard work for you

Why do things when you can build a smart home that can do it for you? There are countless ways you can deploy a Raspberry Pi around your home to take care of business. How about a Pi that keeps tabs on your network traffic and security? Or something that can automatically dim and brighten your lights for you?

The list can go on forever, so instead I'll point you to the time when Ayush Panre automated his smart home using a Raspberry Pi. Also, check out these smart home devices you must own if you have a Raspberry Pi for some inspiration.

2 Use a Raspberry Pi to simplify your home office

Make it a productivity pal

If you work from home, why not use a Raspberry Pi to make your office life easier? Just like with the smart home idea, there are plenty of ways you can put the SBC to good use for productivity.

Ayush Pande did an excellent piece on the creative uses for a Raspberry Pi in a home office setup, including making your own DNS server, a Wi-Fi extender, and even a home surveillance system.

1 Create a central hub for all of your emails and reminders

Condense everything into one place

If you're anything like me, you'll want all your notifications, emails, and information coming from one place. If I have to check my PC for one thing, my phone for another, and a smart home assistant device for another, I'm prone to forgetting things easily.

The solution? A Raspberry Pi-powered magic mirror. These can turn a screen into a hub of information which you can check in on every once in a while. People have used touchscreens so they can interact with what they see with a simple finger press, but Daniel Allen once upcycled an old smart TV into a smart mirror, so really, any screen's a good screen.

A Pi won't leave you high and dry

The next time you're caught up with chores, busy with paperwork, or just trying to wrangle the pets, take some time to think: how could a Raspberry Pi help? As it turns out, one may be more useful than you may first think.