We love covering SBC projects on XDA. The best part about it is that you can do a wide variety of things with an SBC, especially the Raspberry Pi. We've previously dug into some amazing and innovative Raspberry Pi projects in the past, ranging from the weird to the wonderful.

Every so often, while on the hunt for a cool SBC project to highlight, I come across a project that's really out there. Something that people ask why the inventor even decided to do this in the first place. Very often, the inventor justifies their build by saying that they did it "because they could," and sometimes that's the purest reason to make anything with a Pi. So, here are some projects that show how the community can really be something else when it puts its mind to it.

It didn't turn the Raspberry Pi into a powerhouse, but it's still cool

Image Credit: Jeff Geerling

Usually, when someone uses a Raspberry Pi for their projects, they don't intend to really push it to its limits. They give it a pretty simple job to do and let it do its thing with the default settings. In fact, overclocking the Raspberry Pi gets you minimal gains in exchange for a lot of power usage, so it's really not worth the effort if you want more performance.

But, as you'll learn soon enough, sometimes SBC owners will do things because they want to. For some, pushing this tiny credit card-sized computer to its absolute limit is a great little project for them.

Such is the case of Jeff Geerling, who has been dueling other people to get the world record for the fastest Raspberry Pi. He managed to take the top spot by pushing the teeny board to an impressive 3.4GHz, and while he wholly admits that nobody should feel the need to drive their SBC to the edge like this, he still finds chasing that record fun in its own right.

Maybe Jeff Geering can take note for his next record attempt

Image Credit: retro3dfx / Reddit

Speaking of keeping things cool, how about a full-blown water cooling system for a Raspberry Pi 5, complete with hard tubing? User etro3dfx on Reddit wanted to see how cool they could keep their Pi 5 by strapping on a cooling solution that's even bigger than the Pi itself.

To the credit of etro3dfx, it did keep the board cool; they report that the Pi 5 never breached 40C while under heavy load. However, they also admitted that a 2water cooling system is overkill for something like a Raspberry Pi, and any other cooling solution would have done the job just fine. When asked why they did this, they stated they did it because they wanted to, and we can see why. It's certainly a visually impressive project, even if it is quite redundant.

3 This talking plant uses AI to yell at you when it needs watering

Practical? Not really. Cool? Very much so.

Due to their small size, Raspberry Pis are ideal for keeping track of sensors out in the field. We saw this when researchers used Raspberry Pis to keep tabs on bees to ensure they're healthy. Just attach the sensors to the Pi, have it read its environments, and then beam the data back to a central server or computer - easy peasy.

Sometimes, people add a bit of flair to the process. For instance, instead of just sending the data home, why not have the Raspberry Pi remember everything? Then, wire up a microphone, a speaker, and load up an AI LLM on the board. Voila - now you have a sensor that you need to physically ask for data.

Such is the case of this cool plant-based project that keeps tabs on soil quality and temperature. However, instead of sending the data to a central hub, you need to talk to the plant and ask it questions about how it currently feels. The AI model then collects all the recorded data and finds a way to present it in a human-like manner. So, instead of reporting a low temperature reading from last night, the plant tells you that it felt a bit chilly the night before.

So, why go through the extra lengths to make the plant talk when you can just read the data off? Simple - the inventor simply really liked the movie Little Shop of Horrors and wanted to make something akin to Audrey II. Redundant, sure - but it turned this otherwise bog-standard project into something fun and creative.

Sometimes the best reason to do something is because it'd be cool

SBCs are really useful, and it can be easy to assume that their only use is to make practical and sensible projects. But where's the fun in that? Sometimes, the best and most inspiring projects come from when someone throws practicality to the wind and does something simply because they can. And that's why the SBC community really is something else.