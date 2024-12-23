The Raspberry Pi ecosystem is full of SBCs that are incredibly capable of excelling in so many different applications. A Pi can do wonders in any scenario you can think of that requires a potent computing punch in a small package. Home networking is only one example, and of course, you can buy dedicated hardware for the purposes of integrating it into your home network. Still, you're missing out on the versatility and customization that an SBC provides. The Raspberry Pi is perfect for integrating into your home network, and here are six projects to make your network that much smarter.

6 Pi-Hole

A DNS with ad-blocking out of the box

Setting up a Pi-Hole is an incredibly easy way to make your home network work smarter, not harder. Pi-Hole acts as a DNS server that has ad-blocking capabilities. Besides acting as a sinkhole, it gives you full control over which domains are blocked and can even be a DHCP server, although there are better, more functional options for deploying one of those on an SBC. You can also monitor network activity, making it a versatile tool that most home networks would be better off with.

5 VPN Server

Great way to access your home network

Creating your own VPN using a Raspberry Pi is not only a handy way to bypass the monthly fees of a third-party option; it’s also a great way to ensure your own privacy. Essentially, when you subscribe to a VPN service, that company now has access to your browsing info instead of your ISP, which doesn't enhance your privacy much. Unless you rely on a paid VPN to access region-locked content, having your own VPN on a Pi with something like PiVPN can be preferable. Running your own VPN is also a good way to securely connect to your home network, allowing you to access files on your NAS or even start a 3D print job if your hardware allows it.

4 Home network monitoring

NEMS Linux is great for all your monitoring needs

Monitoring the devices on your network can be a pain to do, especially if you have many of them. If you have dedicated devices taking care of routing, switching, and storage, it can quickly become an overbearing management task. NEMS Linux is perfect for monitoring devices on your network and can be installed straight onto your Raspberry Pi. You can configure it to notify you based on the power status of devices, memory, drive space, and a ton of other things. For example, you could use it to monitor the storage space on your media server, and when it becomes low, you can configure NEMS to notify you via email.

3 NAS

A Pi can be the heart of a great compact NAS

Using a Raspberry Pi as a NAS isn't just possible; it's probably one of the best use cases, especially if you want to keep your NAS box compact. The downside is, of course, that you need to buy a compatible enclosure or make one yourself. All you'll need is your storage medium and something like the Radxa Penta SATA HAT, which is compatible with the Raspberry Pi 5. Since PCI Express is also available on the Pi 5, building a NAS with high-speed drives is also possible.

2 Wireless Access Point

A Raspberry Pi makes a great WAP

A Raspberry Pi can make the perfect wireless access point if you need to extend your Wi-Fi signal into a hard-to-reach spot. You can do this without installing any additional software; Raspberry Pi OS supports it natively.

1 Home Automation Hub

Automate all the smart devices in your home using your Pi

Source: Joyce Lin / Hackster.io The Raspberry Pi connected to a PMS7003 air monitoring device

Managing your smart h