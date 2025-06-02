I’m always looking for creative and cost-effective ways to put my Raspberry Pi boards to work. While the Pi itself is a great investment, I’ve found that the real magic happens when you pair it with the right project. With a bit of imagination and less than $50 in parts each, I’ve been able to create some surprisingly powerful and useful setups. These five builds have stood out the most, not just for what they do, but for how little they cost to bring to life.

These projects cost less than $50 at the time I built them, not including the cost of the Raspberry Pi itself. That said, many can be built using the quite inexpensive Raspberry Pi 4B or even a Raspberry Pi 3.

5 Automatic plant watering system

Moisture sensors, relays, and simple code save plants

Source: TrendtB/MakerWorld

Keeping my houseplants alive used to be a hit-or-miss affair. I decided to build an automatic watering system using a Raspberry Pi, a capacitive soil moisture sensor, a small water pump, and a relay module. The sensor checks soil levels every few hours, and when it dips below a certain threshold, the pump kicks on to water the plant. It’s all controlled with a simple Python script and powered by a cheap 5V power supply.

The entire setup cost around $30. I mounted the pump and sensor neatly in a small enclosure, with tubing that feeds from a water reservoir. Calibration took some trial and error, but once I found the sweet spot for moisture levels, it’s been rock solid. Now I receive Telegram notifications if the water tank runs dry or if any malfunctions occur.

What makes this project feel magical is the sense of peace it brings. I don’t have to remember to water anything; I can even monitor my plants remotely. For the cost of a fast-food dinner, I now have healthier plants and a lot less guilt about neglecting them.

4 Retro arcade cabinet for emulation

Tiny screen, USB controller, and full nostalgia