There's just something really cool about Raspberry Pi projects you can physically wear. There are a ton of cool projects out there that are well worth your time to admire or make, but being able to put them on your body and do something cool with them gives a sort of Cyberpunk vibe, even if you're just chilling in your room with an SBC, some wires, and a pair of 3D-printed glasses. We've had the fortune of covering some really cool Raspberry Pi wearables, so here's a select choice of the best.

5 You can now translate sign language automatically with these amazing Raspberry Pi glasses

Making it easy to break down communicative barriers

While there are plenty of ways to translate foreign text with today's tech, understanding someone performing sign language can be a lot trickier. Fortunately, people are using image recognition to help people who don't know sign language to understand what signers are saying. Such is the case of this cool pair of glasses, that can identify what someone is signing and relay the information back to the wearer.

Giving an extra eye to those who need them

Speaking of accessibility, people are putting object identification to good use by letting people who are hard of sight "see" around them. Here's how it works; the Pi on the glasses uses an object detection tool to figure out what's ahead of the wearer. It then creates some text that describes what it can see, and then passes it to a text-to-speech model. This then reads out what the camera identified to the user through a pair of headphones. The goal of this project was to keep the project as cheap as possible to give people who are hard of sight a new lease on life without spending a lot of money.

3 This awesome Raspberry Pi watch ditches hands and tells time with LEDs

Time for a cool new watch

How confident are you that you can read a watch that doesn't come with any hands? If you're feeling confident, you can try building one of these cool Raspberry Pi watches. It doesn't come with standard hands; instead, you can tell the time based on the LEDs that circle the outer rim. Each one shines a different color depending on what unit of time it represents; for example, in the video above, you can see the red LED ticking around to tell you how many seconds have passed. It's a great little device and is sure to make people double-take when they ask you for the time.

2 This genius created their own AR glasses using a Raspberry Pi

Build your own media glasses

If you're unhappy with the AR glasses that are currently on the market, why not make your own? This is exactly what one keen tinkerer did, as they used a Pi Zero to build their own pair of AR glasses. The designer stated that they wanted to upgrade the board in a newer version, as the Pi Zero has difficulties handling websites like YouTube and Twitter. However, we still think they did an excellent job making a pair of AR glasses with a Pi.

The best Halloween costume ever

Close

Finally, we have this amazing replica of the T-45 power armor helmet from the videogame series Fallout. At first glance, it may look just like a hollow shell you place on your head, but take a look inside and you'll see all the technical bits that went into making this helmet.

Where to begin with this? First of all, there's a temperature monitor inside the helmet itself. When it detects that things are getting a little warm on the inside, it activates two fans to help cool the wearer off. Stereo microphones pipe everything being said into the helmet so the wearer doesn't just hear muffled sounds. And there are buttons and a potentiometer for enabling or disabling all of these features.

The creator wanted to get a voice changer installed, but ran out of time. However, they did say they'd add it in a second version of this helmet, and we'd love to see it when it's done.

Raspberry Pis make the best wearables

Given the small size of the Raspberry Pi, you'll usually find them in all kinds of different places. Whether the inventor did it to help people with their daily lives, or they just wanted to do something cool, the powerful SBC has found its way onto a lot of different wearables. Who knows what else the community comes up with as the Raspberry Pi tech develops?