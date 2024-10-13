When it comes to building a home lab, power-guzzling server-grade PCs are the best systems for the job. But things are a bit different when it comes to running apps inside containers. Since containers – especially the ones deployed using Docker – aren’t very taxing on your hardware, you don’t need server systems armed with tons of CPU cores and more memory than an entire platoon of Macbooks just for containerized workloads.

As long as you’ve got a high-end model, you can even host some useful services on a Raspberry Pi. So, here are ten apps I self-host on my beloved Raspberry Pi 5 using the black magic of Docker containers.

10 Jellyfin

Or your favorite media server

Close

Self-hosted media servers are a great alternative to conventional subscription-based video streaming platforms if you want more control over your media files. Due to its simple yet bloatware-free design and a lack of paywalled features, Jellyfin is our favorite app for end-to-end media streaming platforms here on XDA.

It’s also fairly lightweight and can run inside your Raspberry Pi as a docker container. Unfortunately, Raspberry Pi SBCs are a bit lacking when it comes to transcoding your files in real-time. Therefore, you should only host a Jellyfin server if you’re certain you won’t need to stream your TV shows and movies at different bit rates on your local devices.

9 LinkAce

A bookmark organizer... that's more useful than it seems

Compared to the other options on this list, LinkAce may seem rather limited in its functionality. But if your bookmark collection is as unorganized as mine, LinkAce becomes quite the essential tool in your self-hosted arsenal.

Apart from helping you manage your bookmarks via a robust tagging system, LinkAce notifies you anytime a link goes offline. If conventional bookmarks aren’t your thing, LinkAce also lets you save your favorite websites as bookmarklets featuring JavaScript code.

8 Navidrome

Perfect for audiophiles

One of my biggest gripes with music streaming platforms is that my favorite artists are always under the risk of getting delisted. Pair the constant threat of losing access to your favorite songs with annoying advertisements and limited customizability, and it’s clear why self-hosted solutions are better for audiophiles.

With its superb transcoding provisions, support for multiple formats, and intuitive UI, Navidrome is easily one of the most feature-laden music streaming apps. And the best part is that you can run it on most Raspberry Pi boards.

7 Pi-hole

The ol' reliable

As much as I wanted to fill this list with entirely new apps, the article would be incomplete if I didn't mention Pi-hole. For those who aren’t familiar with this weirdly-named tool, Pi-hole is an ad-blocker that combines multiple services into a single, lightweight self-hosted solution.

Besides saving your bandwidth by getting rid of pesky advertisements, Pi-hole also lets you blacklist harmful websites and cache DNS requests.

6 Joplin

Obsidian's self-hosted rival

From recording your unique ideas in simple documents to helping you build comprehensive personal knowledge management systems, note-taking apps are a godsend for pretty much every type of user. If you want a centralized server for your notes without paying subscription fees every month, a self-hosted Joplin server might be up your alley.

Thanks to its end-to-end encryption, simple UI, and support for reminders, Joplin is easily our favorite note-taker that you can configure on a Raspberry Pi.

5 Gitea

Be sure to add Code Server while you’re at it

GitHub may be the de-facto tool for most programmers, but there are a couple of better alternatives if you’re worried about the privacy of your code. Gitea is one such FOSS tool that you can host on your own hardware – including a miniature Raspberry Pi. While setting it up can be a bit of a pain, Gitea provides most of the essential features of the subscription-based GitHub Enterprise Edition without charging you a single penny.

Heck, you can combine Gitea with the browser-based Code Server and turn your Raspberry Pi into a coding battle station that lets you create, edit, and push repos inside a completely self-hosted environment.

4 Uptime Kuma

To ensure your containers remain operational at all times

When you’ve got multiple Docker containers deployed on your Raspberry Pi, you’ll want a monitoring tool to keep an eye on their operational status. For underpowered systems, Uptime Kuma is an amazing lightweight dashboard app that can run inside a container. Installing it is a piece of cake, and so is adding all your services to its dashboard. For an even more robust Raspberry Pi-powered self-hosting solution, you can configure Uptime Kuma to send notifications to your Docker, Slack, and other accounts anytime a service goes offline.

3 Nextcloud

Your personal file-sharing server