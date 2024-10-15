Key Takeaways Raspberry Pi is used for a Proxmox manager with a rotary encoder and e-paper display.

Idea from Reddit user auburngrad2019 who repurposed a Pi Zero for this creative project.

Turn a dial to swap between virtual machines displayed on the e-paper screen - a cheap and elegant solution.

There's a near-limitless number of uses for a Raspberry Pi, and it's always a blast to see what people are doing with them. While some people get the idea for a project and grab a Raspberry Pi to turn it into a reality, others get the hardware first and then figure out what to do with it. Such is the case of one person who stumbled upon a Pi and decided to make a VM switcher with it - and it's really cool.

Building a Proxmox manager using a Raspberry Pi

This cool project was the idea of auburngrad2019 on Reddit, who posted the results on /r/homelab. They were given a Raspberry Pi Zero and wondered how they could put the hardware to good use. They eventually decided on this cool Proxmox manager which can swap between virtual machines with the turn of a dial.

In a comment, auburngrad2019 lists the following hardware as the materials used for this project:

Raspberry Pi Zero W/Zero 2

Rotary encoder

Waveshare 2.13" e-Paper display

The idea is that you use the rotary encoder to move the cursor up and down the list of VMs. When it's time to swap your VM, turn the dial and the little e-paper display lets you know which one you landed on. It's a really cool, cheap, and elegant way to quickly swap between machines whenever you please.

If you have a few Raspberry Pis lying around, why not put them to good use? For example, we recently saw someone make a fully contained cyberdeck with a Pi.