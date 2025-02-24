Summary Raspberry Pi fans can now create a Severance-themed case with a 3D printer and some DIY skills.

The project includes the STLs and bill of materials for $8 on Matthew Lim's Patreon page.

The tiny computer can be customized with different software and also offers a unique media player experience.

There's only so far you can go using a Raspberry Pi 5 without a case before you start wondering about finding it a home. Fortunately, because the SBC community consists of creative folk who love a little DIY, there are plenty of cases out there that you can 3D print, and they come in all kinds of shapes and sizes. If you're a fan of the TV show Severance, your hunt for the perfect Raspberry Pi case is over, as this project turns your SBC into a replica of the ones found on the show.

Crunch the numbers on this tiny Raspberry Pi Severance computer

In a YouTube video, tinkerer Matthew Lim discusses how they wanted a new case for their Raspberry Pi. Being a huge fan of Severance, they created a teeny-tiny replica of the computers you see on the show. And because the Venn diagram showing the crossover between Raspberry Pi fans and 3D printing enthusiasts is essentially just a circle, Matthew released the files for you to make your own.

If you want a PC of your own, head over to Matthew Lim's Patreon page, where you can purchase and download the STLs and bill of materials for $8.

Because the project is essentially a Pi, a screen, and a battery assembled within a 3D-printed shell, nothing is stopping you from loading whatever you like onto the monitor. Perhaps you can make it a tiny media player for all of your movies or even get some work done on it using an OS. However, the creator recommends visiting this fanmade Lumon Industries website and pretending you're like on the show. Just make sure you don't get scared of the numbers.

If you'd like more SBC case ideas, why not try this efficient 3D-printed case that aims to solve the issues of the official product? Or, if you'd like something flashier, try making this Nintendo Gamecube case instead.