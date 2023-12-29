Key Takeaways Raspberry Pi owners can now create their own mini retro PC using 3D printing and a Raspberry Pi 4B.

The project includes details such as a functioning SD card reader that resembles a floppy disk drive.

A shopping list of components and optional additions is provided to help you bring this project to life.

Raspberry Pi owners have been on a retro throwback in the past few days. We were very impressed when Jeff Geerling resurrected a broken Sega Game Gear with a Raspberry Pi, and now a genius has combined the miniature motherboard with their 3D printing projects to create a tiny retro PC you can use.

Combining the old with the new with Raspberry Pi

This amazing project is the brainchild of fantasticmrdavid on Printables. It's designed after an old 286 PC which fantasticmrdavid says he grew up with. They have done an amazing job recreating the style and feel of the old PCs, and they didn't skimp on any of the details.

For example, fantasticmrdavid has turned the floppy disk drive port into a functioning SD card reader. Whenever you want to change things up, you can pop out and swap the SD card just like you would a floppy disk. The case has room for two 25mm fans and a Raspberry Pi speaker expansion port. And, of course, you can use it to run Windows 3.1 and all the games that were released on it.

Fantasticmrdavid posted a shopping list of the components you need to bring this project to life, so if you want a fun Raspberry Pi project to bring in 2024, this seems like a winner: