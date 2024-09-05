Key Takeaways A Redditor created a Raspberry Pi router named "PiFi" controlled by smartphones.

The project is freely available on GitHub and easy to install with an SD card.

It offers features like Wireguard, OpenVPN, AdGuard, all wrapped in an OpenWRT build.

Whenever you're bored, it's always fun to see what the Raspberry Pi hobbyist folk are up to. It seems that every week, someone finds a new and cool way to put these small and inexpensive boards to good use. Well, this week's idea comes to us from a Redditor who created a Raspberry Pi router you can control with a smartphone.

The PiFi is a Raspberry Pi router with smartphone controls

This cool invention comes to us via /u/ShoeOk8263 on Reddit. They made a post in the unofficial Raspberry Pi subreddit showing off what they call the "PiFi." This setup allows you to attach a smartphone to change its settings, such as setting up a built-in VPN.

If you're interested in the project, you can check out the code on the project's GitHub page. The installation seems dead easy; just flash the project onto an SD card using a Raspberry Pi imager, slot it in, and the Pi will handle the rest.

The project also has a pretty impressive range of features. The developer claims that any device can wirelessly hop onto the PiFi and utilize the Wireguard and OpenVPN integration to hide themselves online. It also uses AdGuard to automatically block ads and stop trackers from spying on you, and all this is packaged within an optimized build of OpenWRT.

Everything in the project, including the router firmware, is totally free. Plus, the developer is actively seeking people to give it a test run and to report any bugs or requested features to them. As such, if you have a spare board lying around and want to take a shot at making your own router, why not give it a try?