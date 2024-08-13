Key Takeaways The RP2350 gets its "Doom Christening" just days after its release, courtesy of one of its developers, Graham Sanderson.

The device used to play Doom was a badge from Def Con, with all the buttons needed for the classic game.

Doom on the RP2350 managed a smooth 50FPS, with full save support and sound effects - an impressive feat for the tiny screen.

If it has a screen, it can play Doom. This mentality has brought the game to all kinds of devices, from calculators to lawnmowers. And while people strive to put the classic FPS on as many devices as possible, some get the treatment far faster than others. Such is the case of the RP2350, which was still hot off of the factory line before its own developer got it to run Doom on a Def Con badge.

The RP2350 gets the "Doom Christening" days after release

As reported by Tom's Hardware, the RP2350 has been turned into a Doom gaming machine. If that processor name rings a bell, it's because it's part of the just-released Raspberry Pi Pico 2. You know, the device that came out four days ago.

However, this story has a few more twists to it that make it that much more interesting. First of all, this feat wasn't performed by just anyone - it was done by Graham Sanderson, who helped design the RP2350 in the first place.

Second, the device used to play Doom wasn't just any device. It was actually a badge that was given out during the Def Con hackers convention that happened last weekend. In the spirit of the event, people were encouraged to hack into their own digital badges and add new features to it. And given how it featured all the buttons you'd need to play an old-school FPS, it just felt like the right thing to do.

So, how does Doom play on a teeny screen? According to the post showing it off, it managed to hit 50FPS with full save support and sound effects - impressive stuff. And if you want to break in your own Raspberry Pi Pico 2 with some demon slaying, check out the GitHub page for the project which also includes code for the RP2040. And if you like the idea of gaming on an SBC, check out these projects and products for retro gaming on a Pi.