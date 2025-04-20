Summary Setting up Home Assistant on a Raspberry Pi gives full control with no subscription fees or cloud dependency.

Home Assistant supports various integrations beyond lights and plugs, stays open-source, and runs locally.

Installing Home Assistant is user-friendly with visual setup flows and community support, even for beginners.

A while back, I wanted a smarter way to manage all the gadgets around my home without shelling out for expensive hubs or closed ecosystems. I had a Raspberry Pi 5 sitting around, and after some research, I decided to install Home Assistant on it. Since then, it’s become the brain of my smart home — automating lights, monitoring sensors, controlling smart plugs, and even keeping tabs on energy use.

If you're tired of juggling a dozen apps just to turn off lights or see who rang the doorbell, setting up Home Assistant on a Raspberry Pi might be precisely what you need. It puts you in full control of your devices with no subscription fees and supports hundreds of integrations. Here's why it's worth it — and how to do it yourself.

Why Home Assistant is worth using and the Raspberry Pi is perfect to run it

It's not just for smart lights and outlets, thanks to integrations for calendars, reminders, and more