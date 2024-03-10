Key Takeaways Cats can enjoy watching TV too, especially with a Raspberry Pi-powered television playing cat-friendly videos.

Raspberry Pi 5 is a popular SBC for DIY projects, but is difficult to find due to limited stock.

Raspberry Pi projects are creative and endless, from cat TVs to AI art - perfect for hobbyists who love coding and wiring.

As much as we love watching cat videos on the internet, it turns out that some cats love watching our media, too. There are plenty of videos out there of cats sitting on the sofa and watching everything from TV shows to sports games. Now, someone has created a TV for their cat that runs off a YouTube stream and a Raspberry Pi 5, and you can make one yourself.

Related Raspberry Pi 5 review: The holy grail of DIY projects got even better (and rarer) The Raspberry Pi 5 is one of the most powerful consumer-grade SBCs out there. Sadly, its limited stock means you'll have a hard time finding one.

The Raspberry Pi-powered television for cats

Image Credit: Becky Stern

This lovely project comes to us from Becky Stern on YouTube, who goes into detail on how she made the project. The television is a combination of a screen, a Raspberry Pi, and a 3D-printed unit to house the whole thing. Then, Becky put on the Birder King 24/7 cat TV stream and placed the television where her cat could watch. It took a bit of testing to finalise the build, but once it was done, Becky had a fully-fledged TV for cats.

You can watch the video to get an idea of what components Becky uses for this project, but you can also visit her Digikey page for a full list of components and a brief tutorial. And from what we can see from Becky's video, it appears to be a big hit with her cats.

Raspberry Pi projects never fail to amaze

If this is the first time you've heard of the Raspberry Pi, you're in for a treat. It's an affordable, small motherboard that hobbyists love using for small projects. The imagination and implementation we've seen from some previous Raspberry Pi-based projects are stunning, from turning a kalimba into a MIDI piano to creating AI art on a TV screen. So if you love to code and wire, why not grab a Raspberry Pi 5 and try out some fun projects for it?