Summary EmoGo modernizes the classic game of Go with an adorable electronic board

Each Go stone displays emotional faces based on the game's rules

Technology ensures dead stones are removed, adding a fun twist to traditional gameplay.

The cool thing about SBCs is that they can add a new spin to the old and familiar. Whether it's turning furniture into SBC-powered devices or remaking classic consoles using emulators, Raspberry Pis can make the old feel new again. So, what better way to modernise the ancient game of Go than by adding a fun Raspberry Pi-powered layer to it?

The EmoGo adds a cute layer to a time-worn game

This amazing project is the idea of Mocketech on Hackster. It's an electronic board on which you insert Go chips to play the game. The board is powered by a Raspberry Pi 4, and each Go stone uses a Seeed Studio XIAO RP2040 and a special Seeed round screen suited for the job.

When you place a Go stone on the board, the stone shows the color and an emotion. The little faces are really cute, giving off an anime vibe. That's cool and all, but...why do the stones have faces? Well, turns out there's a cool and practical reason for it:

When Go stones are surrounded by the opponent's Go stones, they display a crying face (Fig. 4). A Go stone with a crying face is called a "dead stone" and must be removed from the board. In traditional Go, players often forget to remove dead stones, but with this game board system, if you try to place a new Go stone before removing all crying face Go stones, any newly placed stones will also display crying faces, and the game cannot progress. This ensures that all "dead stones" are removed without any mistakes.

You can see in the video above that stones that are in danger of being captured have a scared face, while captured ones have a pained one. It's an excellent way to keep tabs on which Go stones are in which state, and the ability to stop the game until all dead stones are removed is a cool way of introducing technology into this time-old formula. Sure, the board is a little small to play a full game of Go, but I love it all the same.

