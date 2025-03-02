I used to have issues with my home’s wireless signal not reaching every corner of the house. Even simple tasks like internet browsing could become frustrating when walls and distance caused my Wi-Fi to drop out. That prompted me to transform my Raspberry Pi into a wireless range extender, allowing it to connect to my main router and broadcast a stronger signal to other devices. This cost-effective solution allowed boosting coverage without relying on expensive hardware or drilling holes for Ethernet cables.

You do not need to be a tech wizard to set this up, though some familiarity with the Raspberry Pi and its operating system can make things easier. Once you finish, you will have a helpful piece of hardware that sits quietly in a corner, providing a better wireless experience for all your gadgets.

Why you might want this setup