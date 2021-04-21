Use These RAVPower GaN Wall Chargers With the New iPad Pros

When you buy a new laptop, phone, or another battery-powered device, they don’t necessarily come with the best charger for you. We tend to have multiple devices that we use on a daily basis, all of which depend on a battery to operate. Instead of using a collection of different chargers for all of your electronics, use a RAVPower wall charger that can work on all of your devices. RAVPower uses gallium nitride technology to create faster and smaller chargers. Charge multiple different devices at once, using one brick.

This latest generation of chargers from RAVPower uses gallium nitride [GaN] transistors, in place of silicon-based material. This will result in a faster, smaller, and more power-efficient charging experience. The GaN chargers are easier to travel with, as they take up less space. RAVPower spent a lot of time making sure that their products are good for travel- From the high-quality and durable design to the small size and shape of each charger.

RAVPower PD Pioneer 30W

Regular price: $15.99 / Sale price: $13.29 [Discount code: JSNUN4O6]

30W

Latest GaN Technology

PD 18W Fast Charging

1x USB-A / 1x USB-C

Charges iPhone 12 to 50% in 30 minutes

A Super Handy Travel Charger in 1.93 x 1.93 x 1.18″

RAVPower PD Pioneer 65W

Regular price: $36.99 / Sale price: $26.99

65W [USB-C]

5-18W [USB-A]

Latest GaN Technology

QC18W Fast Charging

1x USB-A / 1x USB-C

Intelligent Power Allocation

Charges Macbook Pro 15″ to 100% in 2 hours

40% Smaller than other 60W Chargers

RAVPower PD Pioneer 90W

Regular price: $54.99 / Sale price $44.99

90W

Latest GaN Technology

PD Fast Charging

2x USB-C

Intelligent Power Allocation

Charges Macbook Pro 15″ to 100% in 1.7 hours

Charges two laptops simultaneously

50% Smaller than the original 87W Charger

Depending on what type of devices you need to charge, RAVPowers has different solutions. For people needing a simple smartphone charger, the RAVPower 30W is a more compact charging solution, but comes with enough power for the latest phones like the purple iPhone 12. For people who want to charge their laptops and phones at the same time, the 65W and 90W options are for you. The 65W option is particularly good for anyone who is getting the new 2021 iPad Pro. These chargers all support fast charging technology and come at super affordable prices.

When charging multiple devices, your RAVPower charger will use Intelligent Power Allocation to divert power between the two ports. It will know when you’re charging a laptop, tablet, or phone, and output the appropriate amount of power. The intelligent chip inside these wall chargers can help protect against overcurrent, short-circuit, overdischarge & high-temperature protections.

While RAVPower makes fantastic wall chargers, they also have high-quality wireless chargers and power banks. Find out more information on their website using the link below.

We thank RAVPower for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.