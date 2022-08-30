T-Mobile will now carry Meta’s Ray-Ban Stories

Towards the end of last year, Facebook, in partnership with Ray-Ban launched smart sunglasses called Ray-Ban Stories. While they haven’t taken off, they are still a unique and fashionable way to capture photos and videos. Now it looks like T-Mobile will begin offering the glasses online and at its retail stores, giving users a new place to purchase the device.

Although there are currently three models available from Ray-Bans, T-Mobile will carry the classic Wayfarer design in two sizes, 50mm and 53mm. The device can capture pictures and video using its dual 5MP cameras. There is a physical button that can be pushed to capture videos, and long pressed for pictures. If that’s too much of a hassle it can also accept voice commands. The unit also offers audio through its open-ear speakers that can play music and receive audio from your phone for calls. You can control the audio using the built-in touchpad found on the right temple.

If you’re wondering about audio quality for videos and voice calls, you aren’t alone. Ray-Ban Stories is equipped with three built-in microphones to capture clear audio. The device has 4GB of internal storage which can hold up to 500 images or a little over 15 60 second videos clips. In order to see what you are capturing, you will need to download a proprietary app called View. The app is compatible with iOS and Android and will allow you to check out the photos and videos you have shot.

T-Mobile seems to have a lot on its place as of late. The firm announced a partnership with SpaceX just last week that will try to end cellular dead zones in the United States. The wireless carrier also just announced that it would be offering Apple TV Plus to its Magenta Max subscribers for free. If interested in the Ray-Ban Stories, you can now purchase them directly from T-Mobile. It will offer them for retail at $299.99 but will also have the option to make a one time payment of $149.99 and pay $12.50 per month over 12 months.

Source: T-Mobile (YouTube), T-Mobile