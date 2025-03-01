Whether you’re juggling numerous tasks or aiming to simplify your workflows, Raycast can bring a new level of efficiency to your Mac experience. Its extension ecosystem gives you quick ways to handle everyday tasks without leaving your keyboard, and it can be adapted to nearly any work style.

Raycast extensions extend beyond simple commands and shortcuts, offering versatile solutions for file management, note-taking, scheduling, and more. By choosing the right set of extensions, you can refine your workflows and keep your focus on projects that truly matter. It’s easy to see why so many people, myself included, consider Raycast an essential app for their Mac.

7 Enhance your tasks with Raycast’s clipboard manager

How this extension transforms your daily copy-paste routine