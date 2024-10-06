Despite Apple's enhancements to Spotlight search on Mac over the years, it still seems restricted and basic in certain aspects. If you're looking for a tool that goes beyond simple search functions and greatly improves your Mac workflow, Raycast is the perfect solution. It basically puts everything you need at your fingertips and transforms your Mac into a streamlined, efficient machine.

In this post, I will go over the top ten Raycast features that will redefine your Mac experience and unlock a host of possibilities in a sleek package.

10 Powerful clipboard history

Raycast’s built-in clipboard history can truly revolutionize your workflow. Suppose you are working on a project and want to copy and paste relevant information from various sources. Instead of constantly switching between browser tabs and applications, use Raycast’s clipboard to get the job done.

Raycast’s clipboard history doesn’t just store text snippets. It can also track your images, files, and even code blocks, making it an all-rounder for various tasks. You can filter your clipboard history by content type and pin a specific item for easy access, source app, time, and other details.

You also have the flexibility to exclude several apps, like your personal note-taking tool and password manager, from Raycast's clipboard history.

9 Jot-down quick notes in no time

Raycast lets you capture and write down quick notes in a floating window. Here’s how.

Open Raycast launcher (the default key combination is Option + Space). Search for a note and select Toggle Floating Notes Focus. It opens a small note window in the top-right corner. You can glance over a number of words and characters, choose a different theme, and even save the same to the Notes app.

Do you frequently navigate to specific websites in your workflow? Instead of opening a web browser and visiting them, create quicklinks for them in Raycast. Here’s how.

Open Raycast, search for quicklinks, and open the Create a Quicklink menu. You can enter a quicklink name, copy and paste the web address, pick your favorite browser and press command + Return to save it. In the example above, I created a quicklink to open X in Microsoft Edge. I can now type X in Raycast and visit my Twitter feed with a single-click.

7 Robust window management

Raycast supports multiple window management features to reclaim control of your digital workspace. You can simply open Raycast, type window, and pick one of the options to place your app where you want it. You can also open the Create Window Layout and arrange your frequently used apps in specific positions.

Once your setup is ready, click Save, and your custom layout is ready to use. You no longer need to deal with cluttered desktops or manual window adjustments. You can even import hotkeys from your existing window management apps like Magnet and Rectangle, too. That way, you don’t need to memorize new keyboard shortcuts again.

6 A rich extension store

Third-party extensions is where Raycast truly unlocks productivity in your busy workflow. For example, you can install the Obsidian extension in Raycast and use it to create a new note, access bookmarked notes, search for a note and media, and even compose a daily note right from the launcher. Let’s go over it.

Open Raycast Settings and slide to the Extensions menu. Click + and select Install from Store. Select Obsidian and install it. You can now open Raycast launcher, type Obsidian, and glance over all the supported commands. Search for create note, press return. Pick your vault. Enter note name, suggest path, assign a tag, and write down content. Press command + return and you are good to go.

Similarly, you can connect other third-party tools like Slack, Notion, 1Password, neat utilities like password generator, and more. The possibilities are endless here.

5 Set up hotkeys and aliases to open your favorite apps

Instead of searching for your favorite apps, you can simply assign a hotkey or alias and launch it in no time. Let’s assign one for Slack.

Open the Extensions menu in Raycast Settings (refer to the steps above). Scroll to Slack and click Record Hotkey. Press the desired key combination and close the menu.

If you have installed an extension for it, check other supported commands for the specific app. For instance, you can assign an alias (text shortcut) or hotkey to Create Note, Daily Note, and other functions to your Obsidian extension.

4 AI integration

Raycast comes with AI integration, where you can open the chat window right from the launcher and start asking relevant questions. You can type AI in the launcher and open the New Chat window. There is also an option to unlock advanced AI models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Perplexity, and more.

3 Perform system tasks

Raycast brings all your relevant system tasks right to your fingertips. You can lock the screen, set a volume to specific levels, shut down your Mac, put it to sleep, empty Trash, eject all disks, and do a lot more right from the launcher.

2 Auto-quit applications

This is a neat productivity trick in Raycast. You can auto-quit a specific app after a set time period. You can use it to automatically close your work applications after office hours.

Open Extensions in Raycast Settings. Select an app and click Enable Auto Quit. You can set it to quit the app after a specific period of inactivity.

1 Search menu bar items

This trick is quite useful when you deal with complex apps like Photoshop, Final Cut Pro, etc. which have a rich menu bar with several features. Instead of digging through those endless menus, you can simply search for them using Raycast. Let’s take OneNote as an example here to show you how.

Open OneNote and launch Raycast. Type menu and choose Search Menu Items. Search for the menu function you're looking for, and press return to execute it. No more guessing where things might live.

As you can see from the list above, Raycast is more than just a productivity app. It can be your ultimate command center, a workflow automation, and an app launcher, all rolled into one neat package. So give it a try, take it for a spin, assign your familiar command + space hotkey to the Raycast launcher, and start your journey to peak productivity.

If you are a seasoned keyboard warrior or just beginning to explore the Mac ecosystem, check out our dedicated post on essential macOS keyboard shortcuts.