Augmented reality (AR) glasses have been around for years now, but they're experiencing a renaissance driven by the hype around Apple's Vision Pro headset. Some use what I'd call true AR in that they're aware of the surroundings to show spatial hints and overlays, like the HUD in a video game. Some are more suited to entertainment, and that's the kind we're looking at here. The RayNeo Air 2 aren't much bigger than a pair of normal sunglasses, but they can display what is essentially a 201-inch screen.

Over the last few weeks, I've used the RayNeo Air 2 with portable gaming consoles like the Lenovo Legion Go, Android devices like the OnePlus Open, and the iPhone 15 Pro, and it worked as well as an entertainment device. It almost delivers on its promise of spatial computing, but a lack of software support holds it back. But this is common with other AR glasses. Even though the hardware is getting better all the time, the app ecosystems, software, and input devices just aren't there yet.

About this review: RayNeo sent me a pair of Air 2 glasses for the purposes of this review and had no input into its contents.

RayNeo Air 2 Great entertainment glasses The RayNeo Air 2 are AR glasses with Micro-OLED screens that can effectively display a huge virtual screen into your field of view. The hardware is impressive, but it's let down by a lack of software support for deeper AR uses. Connective Technology USB-C alt mode DisplayPort Brand RayNeo Speakers Two speakers with acoustic phase cancellation (Whisper Mode) Weight 76g Refresh rate 60Hz, 120Hz Resolution 2D: 1920x1080, 3D: 3840x1080 Field of view 46 degrees Sensors Accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor Pros Excellent displays with fast refresh rate

Lightweight and comfortable

Immersive for content watching or gaming Cons No carrying case included

Using touchscreens in AR is tricky

Pricing and availability

The RayNeo Air 2 was recently released in the U.S. and can be purchased from Amazon. The glasses cost $379 and come in one color: black. For devices that don't support USB-C Alt mode display, you can also purchase a $99 TCL Portable Adapter using MiraScreen to supply graphical output. However, it doesn't support HDCP, so it's not useful for most people who just want smart glasses for watching Netflix. There will also be a JoyDock adapter released in December 2023 that will enable the Air 2 to work with the Nintendo Switch.

Design and hardware

Thinner, lighter, brighter

The RayNeo Air 2 look like a futuristic pair of sunglasses, with chunkier-than-usual hinges and arms. At only 76g, they're not much heavier than normal sunglasses, which helps when you're wearing them for longer periods of time. Hidden behind the mirrored shades, though, are the star attraction: two Micro-OLED screens, each with 1080p resolution and up to 600 nits of brightness. Given how far they are from your eyes, that's plenty of brightness to use them comfortably in sunny conditions. Each arm has a small speaker to direct sound directly into your ears, which gets loud enough for use, but you will want a pair of wireless earbuds for the best experience.

The binocular screens create up to a 201-inch screen floating in the space in front of you at refresh rates of either 60Hz or 120Hz. This is toggled on-device by holding down one side of the brightness rocker on the right arm for a couple of seconds. The left arm has a volume rocker, which can also toggle Whisper Mode, which uses acoustic phase cancelation tech to minimize anyone around you being able to hear whatever you're watching.

Unlike self-contained AR glasses, the RayNeo Air 2 uses USB-C to connect to the device they're used on. That's also how they're powered, so they'll drain the battery of whatever portable device you use them with. The port for this is on the right arm, and while it's a little awkward to put on the glasses, I soon forgot I was wired in. Setup is easy too. Just plug them in and the screen will be mirrored on the AR glasses' virtual screen. I tested the RayNeo Air 2 with the iPhone 15 Pro, OnePlus Open, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Steam Deck, and the new Lenovo Legion Go, and all worked immediately without problems.

The nose piece is adjustable with a few layers of height adjustment, and it bends easily to accommodate the size of any nose. They do sit further away from your eyes than normal glasses, which does mean light leakage, but this is overcome by how bright the Micro-OLED screens are. I found I used the lowest setting after the sun had gone down and at around 50% brightness during the day. Unlike some of the competition, there are no light-blocking covers here or polychromatic lenses, but it didn't impact my enjoyment.

The hinge area also has three adjustment levels to get the best angle for your eyes. Unfortunately, even at the best setting for my face, the edges were slightly cut off in some modes. There is also noticeable blurring on the periphery of the screens that gets more pronounced as you look away from the center of each display. This could be fixed if the software allowed you to adjust how far the virtual screen is from you so you could bring it slightly closer for a smaller screen.

What I liked about the RayNeo Air 2

Micro-OLED is sure to impress

The bright, colorful Micro-OLED screens have one killer application: to use with portable gaming consoles like the Steam Deck. That's partly because the 16:10 aspect ratio that the console uses fits well on the middle portion of the Ar 2's displays, so it's easy to focus on. The extra level of immersion from the huge virtual screen is amazing to use, removing the disconnect you might feel from playing on a much smaller screen. Gaming controllers are also the best way to navigate around AR space, as the tactile feedback of the familiar controller has a tethering effect.

The 120Hz refresh rate is also welcome, although I didn't notice any issues when in 60Hz mode either. That's one big benefit to using Micro-OLED over the LCD screens that older AR and VR glasses used.

Using the RayNeo Air 2 to watch TV series and movies was almost like having my own private theater. I normally watch content on a Dolby Vision-rated laser projector, but I didn't notice much difference in quality when using the RayNeo Air 2. The issues with blurred peripheral vision don't affect movie watching as much, as most action is center stage, but it is noticeable over time. Still, these are a great pair of AR glasses for entertainment use.

What I disliked about the RayNeo Air 2

Blurred lines in the periphery

The RayNeo Air 2's overall great display quality is let down by one major issue. Once I could find the sweet spot for seeing the entirety of the vertical space of the virtual screen, the periphery was noticeably blurred, to the point where I had to take advantage of the 3DoF tracking to move my head for reading off-center text. I did my best to recreate this effect in the above image, where everything outside the central oval was increasingly blurry going towards the edges.

This can be fixed in a future firmware update, either by projecting a slightly smaller virtual screen by default or by enabling the user to adjust the projected size. As it stands, the RayNeo Air 2 is hard to use for spatial computing tasks like using it as a second screen on a laptop, as text legibility is an issue.

Close

Elsewhere, the software experience is limited. While they work well for portable gaming consoles as a larger screen for playing on, the AR side needs more work. While the Air 2 supports 3DoF head tracking, there is no way to pin content in virtual space. That means whatever you're watching always follows your head when you move, making it impossible to get the out-of-focus parts of the image into the in-focus area. The Android app has some AR experiences that serve as a technical demo more than anything else, but there's no corresponding app for iOS or macOS. And the Windows app needs you to manually drag app windows into it before you can see them in AR space.

Plus, the Android app needs to be sideloaded and the Windows app works but requires manual intervention to get windows to show up in your view.

Should you buy the RayNeo Air 2?

You should buy the RayNeo Air 2 if:

If you own a portable gaming console and want a larger screen to play on.

You're looking for a privacy solution for using your laptop in a public place.

If you're a frequent traveler looking for an entertainment option when in the air.

You shouldn't buy the RayNeo Air if:

You want a fleshed-out AR experience on an Apple device.

You want to use variable refresh rate gaming on your portable console.

You are expecting a full AR ecosystem with apps and experiences.

Like many of the best smart glasses on the market, the RayNeo Air 2 are a great, slightly more affordable way to enter the world of AR. They represent a big improvement over the early generations of AR glasses, with bright, beautiful displays that run at a high refresh rate. However, the software and AR features need some improvement.

One advantage the RayNeo Air 2 has over its competitors, including the similarly named XREAL Air 2, is the price. At $379, they're $20 cheaper than any other pair of AR glasses on the market. It's not a huge difference, but it is enough to tip the scales in RayNeo's direction when comparing two very similar devices. The plug-and-play nature of the glasses with many USB-C devices, including the iPhone 15 series, is also a major selling point. They're great for gaming, especially with the current crop of portable gaming consoles to add a larger, more vibrant screen, and travelers will love them for watching movies without resorting to in-chair entertainment.