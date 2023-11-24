Razer Blade 15 (2022) $1800 $3000 Save $1200 The Razer Blade 15 delivers massive power with an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. Furthermore, the laptop is equipped to handle games thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. While the normal retail price of this laptop comes in at $3299.99, it can now be had for much less, with the newly discounted price coming in at $1799.99 for Black Friday. $1800 at Amazon $1800 at Best Buy

Black Friday is upon us this year, and that means excellent discounts on laptops, SSDs, Apple devices, and more. Of course, there's also plenty of great deals on gaming laptops, with one of the best being this promotion that takes $1500 off this Razer 15. With that said, you can pick up this Razer 15 laptop for 40% off, knocking it down to $1800 for a limited time.

What's great about the Razer 15?

This Razer laptop looks absolutely fantastic with its sleek design that's also quite durable, with materials like aluminum that make it relatively light. While there's a lot to love about this laptop, you're getting an amazing 15.6-inch OLED display with colors that pop, and fantastic black levels. In addition, the screen offers blistering fast performance, with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

If that wasn't enough then the laptop offers tons of power under the hood with an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of internal storage. You're also getting a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card with excellent cooling throughout the system to keep performance levels high. Of course, you're also going to get plenty of connectivity options as well, like Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI, Bluetooth, WiFi-6E and an SD card slot.

If you're into gaming and want something that offers a lot of power at a great price, the Razer 15 is going to be a great choice. Just be sure to pick up from Best Buy or Amazon while you can, because at this price, it won't last long.