Razer Raptor 27-inch Monitor $300 $800 Save $500 The Razer Raptor 27-inch gaming monitor has high-end specs for gamers, including adaptive refresh rates and Quad HD resolution, plus it has a premium design with RGB and cable management. $300 at Newegg

Gaming monitors can be expensive, so if you're looking for a fantastic monitor that's not going to hurt your wallet, look no further than this deal on Razer's 27-inch Raptor gaming monitor. This monitor delivers everything you want from a gaming monitor with its1440p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR 400, and more. In addition, you also get wonderful construction with the monitor's aluminum base and built-in cable management.

Now, for a limited time, you can score a great deal on the Razer 27-inch Raptor gaming monitor that comes priced at just $299.99, which is $500 off its normal price, bringing it down to a historic low. So if you've been thinking about grabbing a new monitor and wanted one that offers excellent construction and specifications, this is the model for you.

What's great about the Razer Raptor 27-inch gaming monitor?

This monitor is a fantastic option thanks to its excellent construction and wonderful specifications. The monitor relies on a beautiful 27-inch IPS panel that provides accurate colors and contrast covering 95% DCI-P3 color gamut and delivering HDR400 certification. In addition, the 1440p panel offers a quick refresh rate and response time, coming in at 165Hz and 1ms respectively.

Furthermore, the monitor also offers support for Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync Premium for smooth graphical processing even in the toughest conditions. While it's hard to tell from the images, the monitor also provides built-in cable management in the rear, with channels that can handle cable routing for all your connected devices.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this monitor. It offers excellent visuals, solid construction, and comes priced well below retail in this limited-time sale ahead of Black Friday.