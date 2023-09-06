Razer Raptor 27-inch Monitor $300 $800 Save $500 The Razer Raptor 27-inch gaming monitor has high-end specs for gamers, including adaptive refresh rates and Quad HD resolution, plus it has a premium design with RGB and cable management. $300 at Amazon $350 at Newegg

This monitor is going to change the way you interact with games and other content from your computer. The Razer Raptor features a large 27-inch QHD panel covering a 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, providing excellent images and color reproduction. For gamers, the monitor offers a 165Hz refresh rate and support for Nvidia's G-Sync and AMD's FreeSync Premium.

Furthermore, the design and look of the monitor is stunning, offering an aesthetic that can really make a room pop with plenty of RGB lighting as well. With that said, the price of this monitor usually comes in at a jaw dropping $800 but now for a limited time, it's being priced well below that, coming in at just $300.

So if you've been looking for a gaming monitor that offers excellent performance and has a great design, you'll want to pick this one up while you can. Because at this price, the promotion won't last long.

What makes the Razer Raptor 27-inch monitor great?

The Razer Raptor 27-inch monitor not only looks good but also performs well too. Its IPS panel provides excellent viewing angles no matter your position and the color accuracy is superb and has been certified with HDR400 performance. In addition, you get a fantastic resolution for gaming, coming in at 2560 x 1440p, and a refresh rate that's quick at 165Hz.

While the overall design is relatively sleek, perhaps the most clever part is the built-in cable management on the rear, providing channels to route your cables. Although it does come with a beautiful and sturdy aluminum stand, it is VESA compatible, so you can also mount it to a new stand or wall mount. Overall this is a solid offering from Razer and now that you can grab it for 63% off, it's a no-brainer.