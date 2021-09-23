Razer’s Kaira X headset comes in Xbox and PlayStation 5 colors

Razer has announced a new wired headset for Xbox and PlayStation consoles, the Kaira X. The new headset comes in a few different themes to match the controllers on both of these consoles, so users can get a matching set. Plus, existing accessories are also getting new colors to match the Xbox controllers.

Starting with the Razer Kaira X, it comes packing Razer’s 50mm TriForce drivers, promising improved frequency separation for high-quality audio. The headset also includes Razer’s HyperClear Cardioid microphone, with a voice pickup pattern designed to drown out background noise. The headset includes on-the-fly audio adjustment controls on the earcup as well. For extra comfort, Razer is using Flowknit memory foam cushions on the earcups, as well as extra padding on the headband.

On the whole, it’s a fairly basic headset, but what makes it truly interesting is the colors it comes in. The Xbox edition of the Razer Kaira X comes in Carbon Black, Robot White, Shock Blue, Pulse Red, and Electric Volt. These are all colors currently available for the Xbox Wireless Controller, and while they’re all coming to the Kaira X, only the Carbon Black and Robot White are available today.

If you get the PlayStation model, you get a headset themed around the DualSense controller, featuring a dual-tone white and black look with a blue Razer logo on the earcup.

Regardless of what model you get, the headset costs $59.99. You can buy it below or check it out on Razer’s website, where all the color options are already listed.

Coming back to Xbox, Razer also announced the Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox today, and that too comes in a variety of colors to match the Xbox Wireless Controller. The stand allows you to charge the Xbox Wireless Controller while also displaying it for everyone to see. It works with all Xbox One and Series X|S controllers, excluding the Elite Series 2.

Carbon Black, Robot White, Shock Blue, Pulse Red, and Electric Volt models are available today, and an Aqua Shift version can be pre-ordered as well. The stand costs $39.99 and you can find it below.

Finally, Razer also introduced color variants of a bunch of its products to match the Xbox controller. The original Razer Kaira wireless headset, the Razer Kaira Pro, and the Wolverine V2 controller (but not the recently-announced Chroma version) are all now available in white to match the Robot White Xbox controller and the Xbox Series S.

The Razer Kaira costs $99.99; the Kaira Pro can be found here for $149.99, and the Wolverine V2 controller costs $99.99. All three are available in white starting today.