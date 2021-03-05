Razer Anzu smart glasses feature truly wireless audio, voice assistant support and more

Razer is known for making top-notch gaming peripherals and laptops. At the same time, it doesn’t shy away from experimenting with other products. In January, the company had launched Project Hazel, which was a face mask with RGB lighting, detachable and rechargeable active ventilators, and high bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) Smart Pods. The company has now launched the new Anzu smart glasses which seem to follow the same concept introduced by Bose and Amazon in the past. The glasses come with inbuilt speakers on the right and left temple allowing you to listen to music or even take phone calls.

Razer will be offering the Anzu in round or rectangular frames both in large and small size options. The design is somewhat similar to the Amazon Echo Frames with bulky-looking left and right temples. The glasses will be bundled with two sets of lenses that will include a clear pair with 35-percent protection against blue light, and a pair of sunglass lenses offering 99-percent UV protection. Users will also have the option to fit prescription lenses and even get a discount of 15-percent if they opt for Razer’s partner Lensabl.

As for the smart features, the glasses feature a truly wireless design which means that both sides of the temple need to be charged individually. The Anzu also features touch controls using a panel on the side that can be used to control your music, accept or reject phone calls, and prompt your phone’s voice assistant. There is an omnidirectional microphone and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity, alongside a low 60ms latency for lag-free operation. The glasses are rated to offer around 5.5 hours of battery life and two weeks of standby power and can be powered off just by folding them. With an IPX4 rating, the Anzu smart glasses should be able to handle light rain and sweat, but make sure you take them off when you go for a swim.

The Anzu smart glasses will be available at a starting price of $200 exclusively from Razer.com and physical Razer stores. Customers in North America will get the option of purchasing them via Best Buy US and Best Buy Canada.