The Razer Barracuda X is one of the best gaming headsets out there, and it's now going at a substantial discount for this year's Amazon Prime Day. Razer makes some great gaming gear, matching decent hardware with classy and understated designs. The Razer Barracuda X is the more affordable sibling in the Razer Barracuda family of headphones, and it packs in quite a punch.

Now, the Razer Barracuda, specifically the Barracuda X refreshed in 2022, is up for grabs at $69.99, a 30% discount from its usual price of $99.99, making it an even better value buy than before.

Why should you buy the Razer Barracuda X?

The Razer Barracuda X was an excellent wireless gaming headset at launch, and the only issue with it was its omission of Bluetooth. The 2022 model added Bluetooth 5.2 in addition to the 2.4GHz USB-C dongle while keeping the same great $99.99 price tag. This new model gets a toggle to switch wireless modes, and a 3.5 mm audio jack as well.

The Barracuda X is an over-the-ear headset, coming in white, black, and pink, and carries a rather understated and classy design. It's got great ergonomics, coming with a solid build quality despite being lightweight and keeping most of the premium feel that we praised in our Razer Barracuda review.

The headset is also comfortable, and boasts some solid audio and microphone performance. It also delivers excellent battery life. Razer markets this as a multi-platform gaming headset, suited for your PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and more, and it definitely has the chops to deliver on that promise.

While already a great value at $99.99, this headset is an even better value at this $69.99 Prime Day deal, and definitely worth a purchase if you're looking for a light and versatile headset that you can use with multiple devices.