Source: Razer Razer Barracuda X (2022) $70 $100 Save $30 The Razer Barracuda X is a versatile headset that works via wireless thanks to the included dongle, but also with Bluetooth or via a headphone jack, so it can be used with any device. At $70, this model has never been so cheap. $70 at Best Buy $70 at Amazon

Those looking for a new wireless headset should seriously consider checking out this deal from Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event. The Razer Barracuda X is my go-to headset for day-to-day use, and I love how versatile and comfortable it is. I have the older 2021 version, but the improved 2022 model (the latest one available) is down to its lowest price ever, slashing $30 off the official MSRP to bring it down to $70.

Why I love the Razer Barracuda X

While the 2022 model is the one we're talking about here, it's nearly identical to the 2021 version I have and use on a daily basis. I've had it for nearly two years and I still love it today.

The biggest reason for that is its versatility and ease of use. This is a wireless headset that connects using a USB Type-C dongle to your device (with a Type-A adapter included). That means it'll work on PCs, laptops, Android phones, and even the Nintendo Switch, which is one of the big reasons I got it. At the time, the Switch didn't support Bluetooth, so this was easily the best solution to get wireless audio. Plus, this custom connection is more reliable and stable than Bluetooth, and much easier to set up. If you want to go wired, there's also a 3.5mm headphone cable in the box.

But the 2022 model gets even better because it adds Bluetooth on top of that. While I don't always love Bluetooth, it's far more common and it doesn't need any ports, so you can use this headset with your iPhone or any device that has Bluetooth and doesn't have a free USB port.

I also love how comfortable it is, with the breathable fabric material on the earcups and the soft padding on the headband making it really easy to use, even for long periods of time. Plus, it looks sleek and clean, without anything too flashy like you might expect from Razer. It's also great that you can just remove the microphone, so if you're out and about and just want to listen to music, you don't need to have the microphone sticking out. Audio quality is also great for my (admittedly untrained) ears, though of course it's not made for audiophiles.

I really adore this headset, and I've recommended it before. A friend of mine even bought the 2022 model on my recommendation and he also enjoys it. Now that it's the cheapest it's ever been, there's no better time to try it out for yourself. You can also check out other great PC accessory Prime Day deals, or maybe take a look at some deals on earbuds if you prefer something small. Time is running out, so be sure to grab them while you can.