I've been using the Razer Barracuda X for over a year and it's still one of my favorite pieces of tech. Now, you can get it for half the price!

I really appreciate the convenience that Bluetooth tries to add to our lives. After all, it's a unified wireless standard that almost every device supports, which makes it really easy to find an accessory, like a headset or earbuds, that works with everything you have. But for all the convenience it brings, Bluetooth devices can sometimes be a hassle, so I was on the lookout for a better solution last year.

Enter the Razer Barracuda X, a wireless headset that connects using a USB-C dongle. It's become one of my favorite tech purchases ever, even after one year of use. And now, thanks to Black Friday, you can get them for just $50, instead of $100.

My problems with Bluetooth

As much as I love Bluetooth, after a while of using wireless Bluetooth earbuds and headphones, I got tired of trying to switch between devices with them. A lot of Bluetooth earbuds support multiple devices and supposedly make it easier to switch between them, but I found that it was always more complicated than their respective companies let on.

My two primary Bluetooth devices (my laptop and my phone) are almost always turned on and close to each other, and it was just easier to turn off Bluetooth on one device when I wanted to use the other one. This is a hassle to do every time, plus Bluetooth devices can sometimes take a while to connect. Given that I'm frequently testing out PC review units, I also always have to pair the earbuds with a new machine if I wanted to use them.

Then, there's the fact that Bluetooth and Windows don't get along too well. For the longest time, Windows was terrible at managing Bluetooth audio devices, so you'd have two output devices — one that was used when you're exclusively listening to something, and another that could be used with tasks where a microphone was required. There was also a huge gap in audio quality when switching between these "two" devices, which made it really jarring to use a Bluetooth headset.

Windows 11 did improve handling for Bluetooth audio devices, but the bandwidth that exists for Bluetooth audio is still pretty bad, specifically when making calls. I had to have one wired headset for my PC and one Bluetooth headset or earbuds for my phone. I usually had both, with the earbuds being better for warm weather and the headset being better when it gets colder. So, I basically had to juggle three audio devices depending on my needs.

The Razer Barracuda X was the perfect solution

When I heard of the Razer Barracuda X, they instantly seemed like the perfect solution, and when I finally grabbed it on sale (still for a higher price than they cost right now), they truly were.

The Razer Barracuda X connect using a little USB Type-C dongle that you can plug into any device that supports USB audio, including PCs, phones, and the Nintendo Switch. It also uses a custom Razer HyperSpeed connection to connect the dongle to the headset and deliver wireless audio. This has solved almost all the problems I had with Bluetooth.

For one thing, audio quality is consistent and reliable. I'm no audiophile, but the Razer Barracuda X sounds great for video calls on my PC, and the microphone works well, too. The Razer Barracuda X is also better than my wired headset because I can move around freely. My house has a lot of thick walls, but the Razer Barracuda X still works reliably when I'm in another room.

I can also switch between devices easily. I just plug the USB-C dongle into whatever device I want to use, and I'm ready to go. Even though I mostly use it with my PC, it's great to have the freedom to use them with any device, even a Nintendo Switch. I do still have Bluetooth earbuds, and I exclusively use them with my phone when I'm at the gym or going for a bike ride. I use the Razer Barracuda X with everything else, and it's such a relief to not feel like I'm missing out on convenience.

Aside from the dongle, you get a charging cable and a USB Type-A to Type-C adapter in the box, so you can use it with older PCs without USB-C ports, or consoles like the PlayStation 5. There's also a cable with a 3.5mm headphone jack on both ends, so it's perfect to use if your phone doesn't have USB-C yet. All these cables feel high quality, and they all come with rubber ties, so you can put them away and store them easily. I really do feel like Razer tried to provide a complete and premium experience, so I appreciate the attention to detail.

An awesome headset for $50

I truly love having the Razer Barracuda X, and I would definitely buy them again if I could. Aside from solving my Bluetooth problems, it's simply a very good headset. Sound quality is good for most people's standards, it has a sleek and subdued design, and it's actually comfortable to wear thanks to Razer's FlowKnit fabric earcups providing comfort and breathability. The cups have a good amount of swivel, too.

I also like the removable microphone, which makes it a little less awkward to walk around with the headset outside, but keeps the benefits of having a boom microphone when needed. Beamforming microphones are alright, but I always feel like you have to speak a bit louder using them, so I like having a microphone right next to my mouth when I speak.

This wireless dongle approach is clearly working for Razer because the company has since expanded it to more devices, including a whole new line of Barracuda headsets (where the Barracuda X is the budget model), and even the Razer Hammerhead earbuds. But all those options are far more expensive. For $50 this Black Friday, I truly believe the original Razer Barracuda X is a deal you shouldn't miss. There are also more deals on PC gaming accessories for Black Friday if you want to further complete your setup.